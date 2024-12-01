Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

