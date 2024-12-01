Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 8,183 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.