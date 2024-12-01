Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.20.

Shares of GPI opened at $425.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $440.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

