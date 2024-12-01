Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 432,817 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 293,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

