Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $328,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98,786 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.6 %

URBN opened at $48.73 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

