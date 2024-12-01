Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $403,000 Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 936.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

