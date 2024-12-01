Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $417,000 Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

