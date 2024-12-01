Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $348,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

