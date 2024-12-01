Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $378,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,801,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $348.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $255.78 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.76 and its 200-day moving average is $319.29.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

