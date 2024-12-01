Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $386,000 in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Allient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Allient by 798.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Allient by 1,798.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allient by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Allient Stock Up 1.2 %

ALNT stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

