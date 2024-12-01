Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $360,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after acquiring an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $53,752,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 24,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Solar by 2,429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

FSLR opened at $199.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

