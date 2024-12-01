Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $389,000 Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.