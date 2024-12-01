Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,558,575 shares in the company, valued at $281,481,333. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 82,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,560,507.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,451.05. This represents a 15.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,890 shares of company stock worth $24,995,731. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

