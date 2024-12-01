Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after purchasing an additional 699,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,655,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 669,658 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $7,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 21.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 331,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

SONO opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $255.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.92 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

