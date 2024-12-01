Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 3,022 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,823.76. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TOST stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.92, a PEG ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.