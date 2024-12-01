Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,116.78. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $44.32.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

