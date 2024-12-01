Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,006.62. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.