Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 78,208 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQ. Visa Foundation purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $68,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 389,045 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 481.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 439,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 363,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 46.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 336,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.