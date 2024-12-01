Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 21,383 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after buying an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 317,804 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.