Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 33,483 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 970,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $53.23 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 183.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

