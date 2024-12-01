Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 437 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

