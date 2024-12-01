Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $353,000 Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

