Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $356,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NSSC opened at $39.23 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.