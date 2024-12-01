Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.25. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $178.42 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $330,330. This trade represents a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,931 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

