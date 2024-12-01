Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12. 18,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 154,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Emerald alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EEX

Emerald Trading Up 3.1 %

Emerald Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.