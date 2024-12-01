Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 135,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,992,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

