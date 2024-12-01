Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insider Activity

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ECPG

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.