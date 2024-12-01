Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Equinix pays out 153.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $646.12 million 7.61 -$17.23 million N/A N/A Equinix $8.60 billion 11.02 $969.18 million $11.09 88.50

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equinix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -0.03% -0.01% N/A Equinix 12.29% 8.34% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Equinix 0 5 14 1 2.80

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $962.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Equinix beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

