Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1,133.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 539,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $110,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after buying an additional 721,028 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,760,963.65. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $4,443,605. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

