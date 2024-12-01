Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
