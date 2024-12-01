Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Head to Head Review

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A DoubleVerify 10.33% 5.99% 5.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and DoubleVerify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DoubleVerify $572.54 million 6.01 $71.47 million $0.37 54.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eventure Interactive and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 DoubleVerify 2 5 12 0 2.53

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $24.47, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Eventure Interactive on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

