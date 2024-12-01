ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 497.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 666,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,216.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

