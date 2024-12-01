Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
