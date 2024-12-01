Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
FBYD opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.93.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
