Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Falcon's Beyond Global Price Performance

FBYD opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Falcon's Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

