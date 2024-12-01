Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $73.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.