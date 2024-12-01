Financial Review: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals -2.30% -53.38% -2.08% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,371.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.52%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $49.35 million 3.37 -$16.05 million ($0.10) -60.60 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.15) -6.67

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

