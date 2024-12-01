Financial Review: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) & NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexImmune and Sarepta Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.54) -0.02 Sarepta Therapeutics $1.64 billion 7.76 -$535.98 million $1.25 106.67

NexImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. NexImmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NexImmune has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72% Sarepta Therapeutics 7.43% 11.00% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NexImmune and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 1 1 20 1 2.91

Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $175.77, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than NexImmune.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats NexImmune on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.