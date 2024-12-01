FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 358,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 701,978 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $6.63.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

