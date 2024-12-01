Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,532,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $5,931,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 39.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

