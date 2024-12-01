Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

