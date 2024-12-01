Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,540,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 737,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,092,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $146.87 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.