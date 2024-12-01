Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,244,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $182.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

