Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

