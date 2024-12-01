Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,899,000 after buying an additional 404,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after buying an additional 399,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,174,000 after buying an additional 305,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $337.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

