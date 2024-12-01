Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.15 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

