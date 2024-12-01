Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

