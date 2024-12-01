Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,375.03 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,070.37 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,758.57.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

