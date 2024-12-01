Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.