Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

