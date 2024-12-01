Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 487,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

